Can Coatings Market Insights, Segment Forecast 2019 With AkzoNobel, Valspar, ALTANA AG, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, IPS Industrial Packaging Solution, TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG, VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG , Sherwin-Williams Packaging

Can Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025, from USD 1.91 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The report includes market shares of can coating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Can coatings are used in metal packaging to improve resistance, adhesion and flexibility. They are also used for adhesion, elasticity, hardness and resistance to metal shaping processes. It also required preservation features such as resistance to acidic foodstuffs and additives. They are used in several applications across worldwide with providing protection and decorative aesthetics.

Its key applications consist of food cans, beverage cans, general line cans, and aerosol cans.

Out of these, food cans is one of the important applications for the growth of can coating market as food cans considerably helps in preserving the quality of food products and prevent the food from spoilage.

The market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global can coatings market are

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ALTANA

KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD

LTD

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd

International Packaging Coatings GmbH

TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, among others.

The global can coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global can coatings market in the next 8 years.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing consumption of metal cans in food & beverage application

High demand for can coatings in emerging countries of APAC

Increasing use of epoxy coating

New product developments in can coatings

fluctuation in raw material prices

Stringent regulations on BPA (bisphenol)

Segmentation:

The global can coatings market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global can coatings market is segmented into

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Oleoresins

Vinyl

Alkyd

Polyolefin and others

On the basis of application, the global can coatings market is segmented into

Food cans

Beverage cans

General line cans

Aerosol cans and others

Based on geography, the global can coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Can Coatings Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Can Coatings Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Sources

2.8. Assumptions

Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Can Coatings Market, By Application Global Can Coatings Market, By Product Global Can Coatings Market, By Vertical Global Can Coatings Market, By Geography Global Can Coatings Market, Company Landscape Company Profile Related Reports

