Camera Motion Recording System Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

The camera motion recording system captures and stores camera lens data on a system, on cloud or on laptop, for post-production activities. Camera motion recording system automatically starts video recording as soon as motion is detected in its field of view. The camera motion recording system is equipped with built-in motion sensors to sense any movement in the field of view. These systems record only when there is any movement or motion that is sensed by its sensors, unlike traditional continuous recording systems. Advent of the internet has transformed the way recording data is stored on various premises. The cloud storage facility provided by vendors offers customers direct, safe, and secure access to their recordings. Some products provided by vendors also send alerts to users as soon as their camera starts recording. Users can choose to watch the recording in real-time or later. Furthermore, market players also provide applications that can be installed on the user’s devices for efficient usage of systems. Several camera motion recording systems in the market have in-built infra-red lighting in order to record in low or no light. Camera motion recording systems are extensively employed for security proposes in residential areas, warehouses, or parking lots.

The global camera motion recording system market is expanding at a rapid pace. Rise in security concerns in developing countries, ease of installation, and increase in awareness about security are expected to drive the camera motion recording system market during the forecast period. Camera motion recording system market are widely utilized in offices and stores for security purposes. Innovative features and decline in prices are expected to further propel the camera motion recording system market between 2018 and 2026. Some innovative features include high definition cameras, night vision, in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and free cloud storage facility. Adoption of camera motion recording system market is rising in residential areas for home security purposes. Urbanization and long hours out of home are further driving the demand for camera motion recording systems for residential home security. Availability of systems at low price and strong economic growth in some countries such as China, Japan, and India are likely to offer significant opportunities to the Camera Motion Recording System Market in Asia Pacific.

The global camera motion recording system market can be segmented based on resolution, component, end-use, and geography. Based on resolution, the camera motion recording system market can be segmented into below 720p, 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 1440p above. Based on component, the Came camera motion recording system market can be bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can be further segregated into consulting, installation, and training. Prices of hardware of the camera motion recording system are expected to further decline in the near future, due to economies of scale, especially in countries in Asia such as China and India. In terms of end-use, the market can be classified into hospitality, education, retail, residential, commercial, and others. Based on geography, the global camera motion recording system market can be split into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America, especially the U.S., accounted for a significant share of the global camera motion recording system market in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of solution providers in the U.S.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the global camera motion recording system market include Nest Labs, Panasonic Corporation, Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd., Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Canary Connect, Inc., Tend Insights, Inc., Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd., Arecont Vision Costar, LLC. Bosch Security Systems, Axis Communications AB., and FLIR Systems Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

