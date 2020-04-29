Camera Module Market to Reach US$43.06 bn by 2019

Camera modules are electronic devices that convert an optical signal through the lens into a digital electrical signal using an image sensor, and display the captured image on the display device. It can also be defined as a component that provides video recording function, still image function and gesture recognition to a digital device.

The global camera modules market was valued at USD 12.00 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2013 to 2019. It is of two types on the basis of the image sensor technology used in their packaging – CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) camera module and CCD (Charge Coupled Devices) camera module. CCD camera modules dominated the camera modules market for a long time but with the emergence and increasing demand of CMOS technology, it started losing its market share.

Smartphone and tablet PC is the largest segment of the camera module market. Smartphone and tablet PC segment is expected to see exponential growth in the coming years and this will positively influence the camera module market. Consumer preference towards smartphones, with more pixel clarity and the trend of software development play a significant role in increasing demand for camera modules. For example, impact of Apple, Samsung and LG among others cannot be underestimated as consumers have readily embraced mobile imaging through their mobile phones. In addition, adoption of mobile phone apps for social networking and email (i.e., Facebook, Gmail, Yahoo, and WhatsApp among others) is also contributing to market growth.

China, Japan, India, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia are some of the major countries contributing to the growth of camera modules in Asia Pacific. Most of the key players of the camera module market such as LG-Innotek, SEMCO, Foxconn, Sharp, Liteon, Chicony, Toshiba, STMicro, Sunny, and Primax are from Asia Pacific. These players are operating their business in both domestic and international markets and giving tough competition to key players from other regions.

The key players in this industry are LG-Innotek, SEMCO, Foxconn, Sharp, Liteon Chicony, Toshiba, STMicro, Sunny, Primax, Samsung Fiberoptic, KMOT, Cowell, BYD, Truly and Vista Point. These players are competing hard against each other to acquire maximum share of the market.