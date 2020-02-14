Calibrator Market – The Increased Usage Of Calibrator In Electronic & Semiconductor Industry

Mostly, the sensors and instruments are designed to deliver the results at certain accuracy; the process of adjusting the instrument to desired accuracy is called as calibration. In other words, it is process of comparison of measurements with known magnitude. The various type of calibrators are used according to form and function of instrument to be calibrated. Process of calibration ensures accuracy of instrument, which results in improved quality standard of product. Calibrators are used across wide range of industry verticals including aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor and others. Calibrators need periodic maintenance, recalibration, and repair for smooth operation of the product. Further, various standards approval and quality assurance system such as ISO 9000, ISO 17025, and HACCP series require periodic recalibration and check up of measuring test equipment. Many market players focuses on offering sales service such as repair & maintenance, recalibration.

The calibrator market is primarily driven by the increased usage of calibrator in electronic & semiconductor industry to maintain linearity, reliability, and product quality of various electronic devices such as chart recorder, data logger, oscilloscopes, clamp meters, millimeters, power supplies, modular measuring instruments and others. Expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the calibrator market during the forecast period. The various technological advances of calibrator such as programming capability, calibration status display, automatic test run and other multifunctioning features expected to spur the growth of the global calibrator during forecast period. Moreover, demand power efficient and smart calibrator anticipated increase during forecast period. The sales service for recalibration, repair & maintenance expected to contribute to the growth of the global calibrator market during forecast period. Furthermore, many market players also provide training and certification services of calibration as well as these market players focusing on growing distribution network, further anticipated to boost growth of global calibrator market during forecast period. However shortage of skilled labor and high cost of calibrator expected to hinder the growth of global calibrator market during forecast period.

The global calibrator market has been segmented based on device type, end-use industry, and region. Based on device type, the calibrator market can be classified into bench calibrator, and handheld calibrator. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into IT and telecommunication, healthcare, automotive, defense and aerospace, semiconductor, and others.

In terms of region, the global Calibrator market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe is anticipated to a significant share of the global Calibrator market due to the presence of leading calibrator manufacturers in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the expansion of application industry in emerging economies such as India and China, in the region. Furthermore, amongst the type of calibrator bench type calibrator segment is anticipated to witness prominent growth due to the increasing demand from electronics and semiconductor industry.

Key players operating in the global Calibrator market include Valhalla Scientific, PCE Holding GmbH, Rotek Inc., Time Electronics, PCE Instruments, Martel Electronics, AOIP Instrumentation, Extech Instruments, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Yogokawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Extech Instruments, REED Instruments, Fluke Corporation, and others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global Calibrator market over the period of study.