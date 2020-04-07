Calcium Sulfate Market 2018 Sales, Business Opportunities, Proctuion, Regional Analysis 2025 | USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries are the Major Key Players

The Global Calcium Sulfate Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025. Calcium Sulfate Calcium sulfate, CaSO4, is a naturally occurring calcium salt. It is commonly known in its dihydrate form, CaSO4∙2H2O, a white or colourless powder called gypsum. As uncalcined gypsum, the sulfate is employed as a soil conditioner. Calcined gypsum is used in making tile, wallboard, lath, and various plasters.

Growing demand of Calcium Sulphate for construction, coatings and polymerization applications Industry are vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global Calcium Sulfate market in the upcoming period.

Moreover, application of Calcium sulfate, in the agriculture sector, as a soil conditioner which helps to improve the soil drainage, texture, and aeration and in the pharmaceutical sector, used as an inactive tablet excipient product for forming immobilizing casts and also as a color glaze will influence global calcium sulfate market in future timeline. In addition, application of calcium sulfate in building materials which include quick setting cement, wall plasters, Plaster of Paris, as a drying agent, as a filling agent, and is also used extensively in the dental practices to form dental casts and impressions is expected to fuel the growth of the calcium market.

Calcium Sulfate Form Type analysis

On the basis of Form type, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Dihydrate form dominates the global Calcium Sulfate owing to extensively wide application in construction and building materials. Moreover, dihydrate used for a variety of purposes including building materials, as a desiccant, in dentistry as an impression material, cast, or die, and in medicine for immobilizing casts and as a tablet excipient which will boom the demand of dehydrate form of calcium sulphate. Use of calcium sulphate dehydrate as a coagulant-flocculant alternative to the conventional use of aluminium sulphate in the primary treatment of wastewater and also as specialized plaster for walls, production of Portland cement, mortars, and cement blocks will trigger the calcium sulphate dehydrate market.

Calcium Sulfate hemihydrate will witness as fastest growing market on account of its application for making wall plasters, wallboard, tiles and blocks for the building industry; and moldings statuary, in the paper industry. Furthermore, hemihydrate is used in the form Plaster of Paris (POP), which has a number of applications such as construction of ceramics, masks and pottery and employed in the production of plaster casts, which are used to set broken bones. Anhydrous calcium sulfate market will trigger by its application in cement formulations and as paper filler. In addition, due to its strong tendency to absorb moisture, it is useful as a drying agent for solids, organic liquids and gases which will boom the demand of anhydrous calcium sulfate in upcoming years.

Calcium Sulfate Application Type analysis

On the basis of application, the global Calcium Sulfate market has been segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. By application type, Construction and building materials will dominate market owing to increase in use of calcium sulfate in building materials such as quick setting cements, plaster of Paris, and wall plasters. Moreover, application of calcium sulfate in production of cement, floor screeds, and ceramics in the construction and building materials segment will trigger the calcium sulfate market in construction sector.

Food & Beverages industry is expected to fastest growing market owing to application of calcium sulfate as a food additive used to stabilize and firm foods and regulate their acidity levels, is found in a variety of processed foods. Pharmaceuticals sector will drive by use of calcium sulfate as an inactive ingredient.

Regional analysis of Calcium Sulfate market

On the basis of region, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for largest of the world Calcium Sulfate market over the forecast period owing to huge presence of local as well as international manufacturers, especially, cement manufacturing industries and paints & coatings and chemical industries. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to increase in usage of calcium sulfate in construction sector.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the world Calcium Sulfate market, in terms useful & volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms useful, on the premise of region by segmenting world Calcium Sulfate market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world Calcium Sulfate on the premise of form type and application.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the world Calcium Sulfate market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for world silicon carbide market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off Calcium Sulfate globally.

Global Calcium Sulfate Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy. are the key players in manufacturing Calcium Sulfate.

Scope of the Report

By Form Type

Anhydrous,

Dehydrate

Hemihydrate

By Application

Construction and building materials

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverages

Agriculture and animal feed,

Health & personal care

others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Calcium Sulfate market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

