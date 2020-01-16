Calcium Propionate Market – Remarkable Growth in Food Industry

Calcium propionate acts as an antimicrobial agent; it kills microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, viruses, and fungi. It is considered an ideal bakery preservative. Additionally, calcium propionate is utilized in feed supplement to prolong the shelf life of food products.

Calcium propionate, also commonly known as calcium propanoate, is produced through fermentation of bacteria. It is a natural salt available in small quantities in many food items. Calcium propionate is added to food items, as it keeps them fresh by preventing the growth of bacteria and mold.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2078

Rise in demand for preserved food is the major factor expected to drive the calcium propionate market during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about health in the food industry is also anticipated to boost the calcium propionate market. Calcium propionate offers various functional properties in different product lines. This coupled with the relatively lower cost of calcium propionate vis-à-vis other food preservatives is projected to propel the market in the near future. However, rise in demand for natural food preservatives is likely to hamper the market. Implementation of stringent government regulations on the production of synthetic food preservatives is also estimated to negatively impact the calcium propionate market. Nevertheless, untapped markets in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and few regions of Africa offer immense opportunities to the calcium propionate market.

The calcium propionate market has been segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the market has been divided into bakery, dairy, meat processing, animal feed, beverages, packaged food products, and others. In terms of value, bakery was the major segment of the calcium propionate market in 2018, owing to the high consumption of bread across the globe. Calcium propionate is used primarily in breads to prevent the growth of molds and bacteria. The meat processing segment is projected to expand at a faster pace than other segments during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in demand for calcium propionate as preservative to avoid contamination in processed meat products. Packaged food products is also anticipated be a lucrative segment owing to the rise in consumer preference for packaged food, primarily in countries such as India, the U.S., China, and Brazil.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-propionate-market.html

Based on region, the global calcium propionate market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for prominent share of the global calcium propionate market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region of the market during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.