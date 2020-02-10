Calcium Gluconate Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 to 2025

Calcium gluconate, a mineral supplement, is produced by the neutralization of gluconic acid with calcium carbonate or lime. The mineral supplement also features among the list of key medicines on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. It is used for treating conditions resulting from calcium deficiencies. These conditions include: hypocalcemia related to hyperparathyroidism, hypocalcaemia tetany, and hypocalcaemia associated with rapid growth or pregnancy. Besides its use as an active ingredient in medicines, it is also widely used in numerous food products, where it serves the role of a nutrient supplement. Calcium gluconate is a source of calcium in different varieties of foods and beverage, including: soft drinks, milk, bottled waters, juices, soy products, dairy products, confectionery, and baked goods.

The global market for calcium gluconate is projected to grow as a result of the mounting demand from different end-use industries with the highest demand expected from pharmaceutical and food and beverages. Additionally, sunrise industries, such as nutraceuticals, have also largely stirred up demand for calcium gluconate globally. It is a major ingredient in various calcium-based health supplements.

An upswing in the demand for health supplements as a result of health aware consumers has briskly driven this market globally. Over 75% of Americans are reported to be calcium deficient. More than one among every 10 Americans, studies show, already suffers from, or stands the risk of, suffering from osteoporosis or other types of bone conditions or diseases. This is a major driver for the market for calcium gluconate in North America. The U.S. is projected to witness higher than average growth resulting from the use of health supplements. In other developed countries, a similar trend will continue.

However, when the intake of calcium gluconate is excessive, it may cause various side effects. These could be in the form of constipation, nausea, and an upset stomach. Likewise, rapid IV injections of this mineral supplement may lead to hypercalcaemia, which can further result in cardiac arrhythmias, vasodilation, bradycardia, and decreased blood pressure. This restrained the market for calcium gluconate.

The global market for calcium gluconate can be segmented broadly based on application, end use, as well as the form available. Based on the end use, the market for calcium gluconate can be further segmented into: emulsifier, bulking agent, and thickening agent. Similarly, on the basis of application, the calcium gluconate market can be further bifurcated into: food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The mineral supplement is available in the following forms on the commercial market: gum, powder, and liquid.

Geographically, the global calcium gluconate market can be classified based on seven regions: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth thanks to increasing demand from the numerous end-use industries here. In addition, the growing government spending on infrastructure development will also help fuel the market’s growth through the forecast period.