Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market Detailed Analysis with Drives, Rising Endorsements, Key Value And Forecast 2024

Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is a salt, appearing as a white crystal. It is commercially available as anhydrous and dihydrate flakes, pellets and powder, or as a 3045% solution. Calcium chloride is produced by refining naturally occurring brine, by neutralizing hydrochloric acid with limestone, or as a by-product from the Solvay process of synthetic sodium carbonate (soda ash) production. The major applications for calcium chloride include road deicing, dust control, and oil extraction and completion fluids.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Calcium Chloride worldwide. Increasing of downstream industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Calcium Chloride will drive growth in global markets.

Globally, the production of Calcium Chloride is not concentrated, as the development and manufacturing technology is not high. Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest production region of Calcium Chloride, mainly benefited by the low labor and raw material cost.

The consumption volume of Calcium Chloride is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will be many potential market for Calcium Chloride, the prospect of Calcium Chloride is still be full of hope.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Although the market competition of Calcium Chloride is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Calcium Chloride and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OxyChem

Tetra Technologies

Solvay

Ward Chemical

Tangshan Sanyou

Huanghua

Tiger Calcium

Shandong Haihua

Zirax Limited

NAMA Chemicals

Koruma Klor Alkali

JAFCCO

Weifang Haibin Chemical

CCPC

Nedmag

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Calcium Chloride Dihydrate

Calcium Chloride Anhydrous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

De-icing & Dust Control

Oil & Gas

Industrial Processing

Construction

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Chloride (CaCl2), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

