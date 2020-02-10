Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Industry, Demand, Trends, Forecast And Growth 2019-2024 | Oxbow, RAIN CII CARBON, BP and Shandong KeYu Energy” to its huge collection of research reports.



Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is a product used in various industrial applications. This report covers market trends, dynamics, opportunities, competitive landscape, and market share analysis for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petroleum coke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.

Scope of the Report:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, calcined petroleum coke market has a certain potential in Europe, North America and Asia. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s calcined petroleum coke industry maintains a rapid growth.

In future, the calcined petroleum coke industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world calcined petroleum coke consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, calcined petroleum coke has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in calcined petroleum coke downstream products, the world calcined petroleum coke capacity will continue to expand.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to calcined petroleum coke industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry.

In the world, the consumption areas of calcined petroleum coke are mainly Asia (ex: China), China, North America and the Europe. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied over 50% in 2017 due to its largest aluminum capacity.

The worldwide market for Calcined Petroleum Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2024, from 8100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Calcined Petroleum Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

