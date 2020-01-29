CAGR of 7.8% forecast to 2024 by Global Display Market | Major Market Competitors: Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, Atmel Corporation, Cambridge Display Technology Limited, HP Development Company, L.P., Epson

The Global Display Market research report provides a comprehensive study for all major regions around the globe on production capacity, consumption, import and export. In understanding the Global Display Market in depth, the readers will find this report very helpful. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Display industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Display Market report. This market report covers strategic profiling of key market players, analyzing their core competencies comprehensively, and drawing a competitive market landscape. The Display industry data and information are taken from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, and others, and the market experts have checked and validated them.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global display market include-LG Display Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Innolux Corporation, HannStar Display Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Sharp Corp. Limited, VARITRONIX, E Ink Holdings, Inc, TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, UNIVERSAL DISPLAY, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, Atmel Corporation, Cambridge Display Technology Limited, HP Development Company, L.P., Epson, Sony Corporation and Dupont among others.

Market Analysis: Global Display Market

The Global Display Market accounted for USD 106.44 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast to 2024.

Market Definition:

Display includes being the screen, computer output surface and projection surface which shows information such as text, graphic images by using cathode ray tube, light-emitting diode, liquid crystal display or other techniques. This can be applied in television, smartphone, tablets, laptop, vehicle and public transport and many more.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, global display market is segmented into LED-Backlit LCD, OLED, Quantum Dot LED (QD LED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), E-Paper, Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD).

OLED display is sub segmented into types, panel sizes, panel type and applications. OLED types are further sub segmented into pmoled display and amoled display. OLED panel sizes are further sub segmented into small, medium and large OLED panels. OLED display panel type is further sub segmented into flat, transparent and flexible OLED. OLED applications are further sub segmented into smartphones, notebooks, tablets, television, smart wearables and automotive products.

On the basis of display type, global display market is segmented into flat, transparent and flexible display.

On the basis of application, global display systems market is segmented into television and digital signage, smartphone and tablet, e-reader, smart wearables, pc monitor and laptop, smart home appliances, vehicle and public transport, sports and gaming consoles.

On the basis of vertical, global display market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, transportation, automotive and aerospace, industrial, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense.

On the basis of geography, the global display market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Key features of market

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

Competitive Landscape:

The global display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key points for Analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Display Market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Global Display Market is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

