CAGR 13.2% Growth Predicted in Immunotherapy Device Market by 2024 | A report by Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, Glaxo Smith Kline,Eli lilly& Co, Astrazeneca, Roche diagnostics and others

Market Analysis:-

Immunotherapy drugs market accounted to USD 107 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

Amgen Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Eli lilly& Co

Astrazeneca

Roche diagnostics

Novartis AG,Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Sanofi, and Celgene Corporation

Celgene among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the prevalence of cancer and a number of autoimmune diseases

Rising need for mAbs

Increasing demand of biological and targeted drug therapies

Technological developments

High cost of drug development

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Drugsthe market for Immunotherapy drugs is segmented into

Adult Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Interferons Alpha

By Therapyarea the Immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

On the basis of end-users the Immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into

On the basis of geography, Immunotherapy drugs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.Know More Business Opportunities In Immunotherapy drugs market.

