CAGR 13.2% Growth Predicted in Immunotherapy Device Market by 2024 | A report by Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, Glaxo Smith Kline,Eli lilly& Co, Astrazeneca, Roche diagnostics and others

Market Analysis:-
Immunotherapy drugs market accounted to USD 107 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Key Competitors:
- Amgen Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Eli lilly& Co
- Astrazeneca
- Roche diagnostics
- Novartis AG,Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Pfizer
- ELI Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co.
- Sanofi, and Celgene Corporation
- Roche
- Novartis
- Celgene among others
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increase in the prevalence of cancer and a number of autoimmune diseases
- Rising need for mAbs
- Increasing demand of biological and targeted drug therapies
- Technological developments
- High cost of drug development
Market Segmentation:
By Type of Drugsthe market for Immunotherapy drugs is segmented into
- Adult Vaccines
- Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Interferons Alpha
By Therapyarea the Immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into
- Cancer
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
On the basis of end-users the Immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into
On the basis of geography, Immunotherapy drugs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are
- S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
