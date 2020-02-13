CAGR 11.9% Growth Predicted in Mammography Device Market by 2024 with Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and others

Mammography Device advertises Report highlights key showcase elements of division. Mammography Device Showcase report incorporates noteworthy information, display advertise patterns, environment, innovative development, up and coming advances and the specialized advance within the related industry. The current advertise situation and future prospects of the segment too have been examined. Encourage, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions in conjunction with trending development and commerce approaches are surveyed within the Mammography Device showcase report. This consider moreover analyzes the showcase status, showcase share, development rate, future patterns, showcase drivers, openings and challenges, dangers and section obstructions, deals channels, wholesalers and Porter’s Five Strengths Investigation.

Market Analysis:

Mammography Devices Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Top Mammography Device Producers:

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Phillips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Metaltronica

Planmed Oy

Carestream Health

Gamma Medica among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidences of breast cancer

Government funding for treatment of breast cancer

Growing technological advancement in breast imaging modalities

Stringent regulations for approval of procedures

High investments in installing breast imaging systems

Market Segmentation:

Product Type

film screen system

digital system

3d system

analog system

biopsy system

By technology

breast tomosysnthesis

CAD

Digital

End-users

Hospitals

ambulatory centers

clinics and others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The mammography devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mammography devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

