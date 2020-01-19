CAD Software Market Outlook, Competitive Insights, Significant Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Segmentation by Technology

2D Software

3D Software

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Segmentation by Model

Wireframe

Surface

Solid

Market Segmentation by Level

Beginner

Intermediate

Pro

Market Segmentation by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Arts

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others (Information Technology [IT], Consumer Products, Garments, Shipbuilding, and Interior Design)

The CAD software market is expected to reach $12,124.0 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Growing focus toward precise designing and complex structure prototyping, advancements in technology, and increasing demand for CAD software in automotive, packaging, and medical verticals are the major factors driving the market growth.

Insights on market segments

On the basis of technology, the CAD software market has been categorized into 2D software and 3D software, of which the market for 3D software is projected to grow faster during the forecast period, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7%. This can be attributed to the growing inclination of designers and engineers toward professional prototyping and design creation, especially in precision-demanding domains, such as automotive and medical. Growing need for design efficiency and accuracy, and enhanced product visualization and presentation offered by 3D software are the major factors boosting the growth of the 3D software market.

On the basis of model, the CAD software market has been categorized into wireframe, surface, and solid models. With advancements in technology and growing demand for precise designing and visualization of complex models, the market for solid models is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, of 7.4%, during the forecast period. Besides, solid modeling is costlier as compared to wireframe or surface modeling, owing to its detailing and accuracy. Besides, the solid model category is expected to continue holding the largest market share in the coming years.

Market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

During the forecast period, the CAD software market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, owing to the growing usage of CAD software across the region for the development of advanced medical devices and diagnostic tools, especially in technologically inclined countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Increasing digitalization, advancements in technology, growth in the manufacturing industry, and increasing adoption of advanced rendering and simulation tools by designers will support the CAD software market growth in the APAC region. Further, due to rapid technological advancements in building infrastructure and growing demand for precision modeling techniques in industrial machinery and healthcare applications, the region has a high propensity to adopt advanced CAD software solutions in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in the CAD software market are Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes, Trimble Inc., PTC Inc., Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Aveva Group Plc., Hexagon AB, IronCAD LLC, and Siemens AG.

