CAD for VARs Market – Exploratory Research On Global Industry 2025

CAD is a software tool package used for modeling and designing products and components with ease and accuracy. The CAD software package helps engineers, architects, and other design professionals in creating a digital prototype of products. These prototypes are created prior to production. A VAR is a company that resells a software from a software provider by adding features and/or services. The services may include consulting, training, support, and implementation.

Direct sales are undertaken through the branches of a solution provider. VARs contribute to a majority of the revenue of original CAD providers. In 2016, Autodesk generated 79% of its revenue through indirect sales (including VARs). In the developing countries, the rising number of partnerships among large international vendors and resellers has increased the revenue of VARS.

The VARs specialize in the implementation of CADs and offer these software programs to numerous other companies. These retailers focus on the deployment and maintenance and regularly update themselves. Several VARs specialize in verticals such as aerospace and defense and automotive.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The increasing investments in R&D activities by the automobile manufacturers contributes to the growing demand for CAD software in this region. Additionally, several foreign automobile manufacturers in the APAC such as General Motors, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki are increasingly using CAD solutions for product development.

This report focuses on the global CAD for VARs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD for VARs development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DXC Technology

PITERION

Tata Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D

2D

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industries

Aerospace Industries

Defense Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

