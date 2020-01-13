Cabozantinib- API Insight, 2018

Cabozantinib, sold under the brand name of Cabometyx and Cometriq, is used for the treatment of medullary thyroid cancer and a second line treatment for renal cell carcinoma. It is a small molecule inhibitor of the tyrosine kinases c-Met and VEGFR2, and also inhibits AXL and RET.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1164

Discovered and developed by Exelixis Inc., its side-effects include increased liver enzymes, diarrhea, low calcium, mouth sores, decreased appetite and nausea.

In advanced renal cell carcinoma, which is a form of kidney cancer, Cabozantinib is used in those patients who have been previously treated with a type of cancer medicine called ‘vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/cabozantinib

It is also used in patients who have not undergone previous treatment and whose cancer is at moderate or high risk. In hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a form of liver cancer, it is used in patients who have already been treated with the cancer medicine such as Sorafenib. It is currently marketed in Europe and the U.S.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1164

This report provides details of the drug and the API manufacturers across the 7 major markets which includes U.S, EU5, and Japan. It includes the overview, mechanism, regulatory milestones, strategic developments, the historical and forecasted sales. The pipeline analysis of the drug by phase which would include the product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com