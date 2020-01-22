Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cable Modem Termination (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market 2019 Growth, Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Size by Regional Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Cable Modem Termination Systems (CMTS) are used by cable operators to offer IP-based voice and High Speed Data services over HFC networks.

Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) allows cable operators to lower operating costs by using a single platform for offering traditional video and IP-based broadband services to the consumer.

This report focuses on the global Cable Modem Termination (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cable Modem Termination (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Arris (US)

Cisco (US)

Casa Systems (US)

Harmonic (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Huawei (China)

Broadcom (US)

Juniper (US)

Chongqing Jinghong (China)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US)

Sumavision Technologies Co (China)

Versa Technology (US)

C9 Networks (US)

Vecima Networks (Canada)

Teleste Corporation (Finaland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMTS

CCAP

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet TV

Video on Demand

Music

Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cable Modem Termination (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cable Modem Termination (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

