Butyl Rubber Market: By Product, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Competition Landscape, Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Butyl Rubber Market was worth USD 2.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.83 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% during the forecast period. Better product properties when compared with natural rubber, on the basis of tear heat resistance, aging, and warm protection are expected to give a positive degree to market development over the gauge period. The developing interest for automobile tires for new vehicles and the substitution of old tires is driving the business development. Expanding interest for OEM tires because of the rising vehicle industry is foreseen to enlarge the market development over the coming years.

Product outlook and Trend Analysis

The expanding usage of general and chloro butyl in the production of tires is expected to give a positive extension to the market development over the estimate time frame. The usage of these products offer advantages, for example, predictable swelling weight, solidness, and warmth stability. On the basis of income, bromo butyl was the second-biggest product section, representing a share of the overall industry of 32.3 percent in 2016. Higher curing rate combined with vulcanization proficiency of the product is foreseen to drive the demand of the product. Bromo and chloro butyl offer relatively comparable properties. In any case, bromo butyl gives higher solidness and prompts lower producing costs in contrast with chloro butyl, which thusly is foreseen to influence the market development.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016 Tires and lubes was the biggest application portion. Increasing interest for cars because of different factors, for example, expanding extra cash and populace is probably going to drive the tires and lubes industry, therefore enlarging the market growth. The interest for butyl elastic in cements, sealants, and plugs is foreseen to demonstrate a CAGR of 5.8 percent in terms of volume. The product is commonly used for producing valve concrete, flooring adhesives, and tapes. Butyl cement tapes are used as a part of electrical and electronic circuits for protection, which is expected to give a positive extension to market development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America was one of the significant markets for butyl elastic, representing an offer of 15.1 percent in 2016 in terms of volume. The current United States approaches have expanded the pace of industrialization over the locale, which is probably going to give a positive degree to the development of the market over the estimate time frame. The developing automotive industry crosswise over Asia Pacific has pushed the usage of the product in the assembling of different automotive merchandise including wipers, tires, and brakes, which is probably going to drive industry development. Moreover, the need to replace tires that are used is additionally anticipated that would enlarge the business development.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Japan Butyl Company, Reliance Retail Limited, Kiran Rubber Industries, Timco Rubber Products, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Lanxess. Leading organizations in this market are engaged on strategic acquisitions to remain competitive in this market. Furthermore, expanding existence in China and India for increased market share is also the focus of major companies in this market.

The Butyl Rubber Market is segmented a follows-

By Product:

Bromo Butyl

Regular Butyl

Chloro Butyl

By Application:

Industrial & Medical Gloves

Tires & Lubes

Adhesive, Sealants, Stoppers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?