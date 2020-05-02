Butyl Elastomer Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018 To 2027

The butyl elastomers is segmented into application such IIR (Butyl Elastomer), ACM (Acrylic Elastomer), EPM (Ethylene-propylene Elastomer), PEBA (Thermoplastic polyether block amides), SBC (Styrene block copolymers , NBR (Nitrile Elastomer), TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes), SBR (Styrene block copolymers), TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates), Others . Among these segments NBR and ACM dominated the overall Butyl elastomers market and expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factor such as light weight, corrosion resistance, and high thermal & electrical conductivity is anticipated to garner the growth of the butyl elastomer market across the globe.

Global butyl elastomers market is anticipated to grow at noteworthy CAGR 16 % during the forecast period. Further, market is expected to reach significant USD by the end of 2027. Increasing demand of the high performance rubber products in various industries is expected to be dynamic factor behind growth of the butyl elastomers market over the forecast period.

In the regional platform, Asia pacific dominated overall conductive polymer coating market which accounts highest market share of the overall market and is expected to continue its control over the forecast period. Rising demand of automobile is anticipated to garner the growth of the butyl elastomers in this region. North America is prominent and developed market of butyl rubber and is expected to witness of high growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand of tubeless tyres in place of tradition tyres is paving the growth of butyl elastomers.

Rising Adaption Of Butyl Rubber In New Application

The growing adaption of the butyl rubber for the new application due to introduction of better quality product by manufacturer is anticipated to bolster the growth of the butyl elastomers market over the forecast period. Factor such as rising utilization of butyl rubber product at the end use application such as tubes & tyres for automotive, vibration control product and many others is also driving the growth globally. Moreover, light weight corrosion resistance, more durability than others are expected to be dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of the Conductive butyl elastomers during the forecast period.

Increasing Research & Development Activities

Government initiatives and wide policies towards the use of butyl rubber is expected to positively impact the growth of the butyl rubber during the forecast period. Increasing advancement & research for the new application with time, raises the demand of the butyl rubber into the market which is anticipated to drive the growth of the butyl elastomers market across the globe.

Further, cost, or low thermal stability, inability to bear load and sometimes poor heat and chemical resistance are expected to dampen the growth of the butyl elastomers market during the forecast period.

The report titled “ Global Butyl Elastomers market Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global butyl elastomers market in terms of market segmentation by type ,application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global butyl elastomers market which includes company profiling of Sinopec, The Dow Chemical Company, Reliance Industries Ltd, Mascot Rubber Stamps,, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Bayer AG, Huntsman Corporation, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry, Ltd, Other Prominent Player. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Conductive Polymer Coating market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

