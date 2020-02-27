Buttock Augmentation Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Buttock Augmentation Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Buttock augmentation is a surgical procedure that is performed for improving the contour, shape, and size of the buttocks. Buttock augmentation is majorly done by using fat grafting, buttock implants, or a combination of both. Buttock implants are also called gluteal implants. They are made of silicone. These silicon buttock implants are surgically placed deep within the tissues of the buttock.

Fat grafting is a procedure that involves the transferring of fat from one area of the body into the tissues of the buttocks. This procedure is sometimes referred to as a Brazilian Butt Lift. Buttock augmentation surgery increases the roundness and projection of buttocks, and helps enhance the self-confidence and self-image of an individual. Buttock implants are available in various sizes and shapes to accommodate an individual patient’s physique. For optimal results, buttock augmentation in Chicago is usually combined with other body contouring procedures such as liposuction and thigh lift. People with irregular buttock shapes caused due to hormonal changes opt for buttock augmentation, which is boosting the buttock augmentation market.

Rising consciousness among people about their physical appearance with improved lifestyle is driving the global buttock augmentation market. Furthermore, an increase in the number of buttock deformities due to growth in aging population is also anticipated to boost the buttock augmentation market. Moreover, increasing disposable income and the availability of technologically advanced buttock augmentation procedures are some of the factors that are also responsible for boosting the global buttock augmentation market.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, buttock augmentation is expected to be one of the fastest-growing cosmetic surgical procedures performed in the U.S. However, high cost associated with buttock augmentation surgery is hampering the growth of the global buttock augmentation market. Moreover, infections caused by buttock augmentation procedures sometimes lead to death, which is restraining the growth of the buttock augmentation market. In most cases, buttock implants cause health problems and patients need additional surgeries to replace or remove their implant, which is another factor hampering the growth of the global buttock augmentation market.

The global market for buttock augmentation is segmented on basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type

Buttock Implants Buttock Injections Hydrogel Butt Injections PMMA Butt Injections Fat Injections Silicone Butt Injections Others Others



Segmentation by End User

Hospitals Aesthetic Clinics Others



Buttock augmentation is considered to be the fastest growing type of plastic surgery. Moreover, buttock augmentation with buttock lifts and fat grafting are seen to be the most popular buttock augmentation procedures. Among types of buttock injections, silicone buttock injections are considered to be unacceptable and unsafe options for buttock augmentation. Silicone injections are usually offered by unlicensed individuals and should be avoided. An individual should always consult a broad-certified plastic surgeon while considering a buttock augmentation procedure.

On the basis of geography, the global buttock augmentation market is segmented into six key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America buttock augmentation market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market followed by Europe due to in (ASPS) increased spending on cosmetic plastic surgeries. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Americans spent more than US$ 16 Bn on cosmetic plastic surgeries in 2016. Around 18,489 buttock augmentation procedures were performed in 2016 and 20,673 procedures in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new and emerging market players in the buttock augmentation market. However, the market for buttock augmentation in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions is estimated to witness stagnation over the forecast period.

Some of the key players present in the global buttock augmentation market are Sientra, Inc.; POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH; Groupe Sebbin SAS; Implantech; Dermax Technology Limited; and Shijiazhuang Dermax Technology Limited.

