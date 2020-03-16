Buttermilk Market-Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to, Analysis, Forecast to 2024

Buttermilk Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Buttermilk industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Buttermilk Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Buttermilk sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Amul, Arla Foods, DairyAmerica, Sodiaal Group, Fonterra, Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia, Valley Milk, Associated Milk Producers, Arion Dairy Products, Innova Food Ingredients, Sterling Agro Industries, Grain Millers, Agri-Mark, Land O’Lakes)

Instantaneous of Buttermilk Market: Originally, buttermilk referred to the liquid left over from churning butter from cultured or fermented cream. Traditionally, before cream could be skimmed from whole milk, the milk was left to sit for a period of time to allow the cream and milk to separate. During this time, naturally occurring lactic acid-producing bacteria in the milk fermented it. This facilitates the butter churning process, since fat from cream with a lower pH coalesces more readily than that of fresh cream. The acidic environment also helps prevent potentially harmful microorganisms from growing, increasing shelf-life. However, in establishments that used cream separators, the cream was hardly acidic at all.

Commercially available cultured buttermilk is milk that has been pasteurized and homogenized (with 1% or 2% fat), and then inoculated with a culture of Lactococcus lactis (formerly known as Streptococcus lactis) plus Leuconostoc citrovorum to simulate the naturally occurring bacteria in the old-fashioned product. Some dairies add colored flecks of butter to cultured buttermilk to simulate residual flecks of butter that can be left over from the churning process of traditional buttermilk. Condensed buttermilk and dried buttermilk have increased in importance in the food industry. Condensed buttermilk and dried buttermilk have increased in importance in the food industry. Buttermilk solids are used in ice cream manufacturing, as well as being added to pancake mixes. Adding specific strains of bacteria to pasteurized milk allows more consistent production.

Buttermilk is widely used in retail. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more Buttermilk. So, Buttermilk has a huge market potential

Milk is the main raw materials of Buttermilk. With the development of Buttermilk, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the Buttermilk industry in some extent.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

The global Buttermilk production increased to 1684 K MT in 2016, from 1429 K MT in 2011, with an average growth rate of about 2%-3%. Currently the main producing countries are in EU, USA . Europe occupied over 50% production of the world, and USA is the second production region with a share of about 13%.

The worldwide market for Buttermilk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Buttermilk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

