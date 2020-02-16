Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market – Global Scope and Need

Increasing demand for healthy alternative tea-based products over the global market is expected to drive the growth of the overall essential tea market which is expected to fuel demand for the butterfly pea flower tea over the forecast period. Butterfly pea flower also is known as Clitoria Ternatea, carries a huge amount of anti-oxidants and flavonoids and no caffeine whose benefits have a positive impact on human metabolism. This is attributed to fuel demand for the butterfly pea flower tea over the forecast period. Increasing know-how about traditional based food through various internet platforms have driven consumers in developed regions to opt for non-traditional food and beverages which is expected to boost demand for butterfly pea flower tea in North America and Europe region. Owing to greater nutritional value, the butterfly pea flower tea is expected to form strong consumer base in the herbal tea market. Increasing per capita food spending and expanding retail sector is expected to help butterfly pea flower tea market to gain traction quickly in developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America as a premium offering. Organic butterfly pea flower tea segment is expected to experience faster growth rates in the global butterfly pea flower tea market.

Herbal tea market over the last decade has experienced an overwhelming growth dynamics with its major offerings. Butterfly pea flower tea was identified to be one of the key segments under the herbal tea market which has a competitive nutritional profile and a key competitor in the key herbal tea types. Major product launch and pop trend of inclusion of natural products in HoReCa sector have directed butterfly pea flower tea to form a major offering over the forecast period owing to its both benefits and unique aesthetic value. Millennial and baby boomers are identified as the key consumer base for the butterfly pea flower tea market which is expected to be targeted by the key players in the market through various marketing approach.

Some of the key players operating in the global butterfly pea flower tea market are Siam Industries International, Yumchaa, Manila Superfoods, Morning Farm, healthy Organic, Woodland Foods, Chaidee Factory Co., Ltd., Bluechai, Longevity Warehouse, and Tea Forte.