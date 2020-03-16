Butane Gas Cartridges Market – Advancement in Technology by Leading Key Players like Ultracare Products, Tae Yang Corporation, Aspire Industries, CEPSA, Do-Well Aerosols

Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Overview

This research study analyzes the market for butane gas cartridges in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The butane gas cartridges market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. The report features a detailed segmentation with market growth forecasts from 2016 to 2024. 2015 has been considered the base year and 2016 the estimated year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the submarkets and country-specific levels from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the production and distribution of butane gas cartridges, globally. The report also includes key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the butane gas cartridges market.

These are analyzed in detail and illustrated in the report with supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis model, which helps in understanding the factors that affect the structure and profitability of the butane gas cartridges market. These are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Drivers

The report provides detailed insights into the butane gas cartridges business. Currently, numerous factors drive the butane gas cartridges market. The most prominent drivers include growth of portable energy storage systems, low prices of crude oil and natural gas, energy security, high efficiency when compared to solid or liquid cartridge fuels, growing consumerism, and others. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the butane gas cartridges market on the basis of application and region. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market.

Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Scope of the Study

Butane gas cartridges stoves is the highly attractive application segment of the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are actively selling integrated butane gas cartridges stoves to individual customers. Over 25% butane gas cartridges is sold through e-stores and 85% is sold directly through wholesalers. Butane gas cartridges are used to power pest control machines and foggers. Growth of pest control services is driven by increasing pest population, attributed to the largely available food sources for small organisms and conducive living habitats. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness about health and hygiene in developed and developing countries fuels demand for pest control services, which in turn drives the butane gas cartridges market. Usage of butane gas cartridges in portable blow torches in medical and F&B applications is expected to rise due to high demand for portable energy systems during emergency situations and ease in processing of meat & fish, and caramelizing sugar.

Globally, butane gas fired stoves are marketed by several companies, traders, distributers, and wholesalers. Several countries are focusing more on tourism activities which has enhanced demand for butane gas cartridges as a portable energy storage device. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials such as natural gas and crude oil coupled with stringent regulations related to bottling of butane gas act as restraints of the butane gas cartridges market.

Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Analytical Layout

The butane gas cartridges market has been segmented into two categories: application and region. In terms of application, the butane gas cartridges market has been classified into medical, pest control & fumigation, stoves, food & beverage, and others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc. Several individual customers utilize butane gas cartridges for backup fuel storage for cooking purpose. Portable stoves with integrated butane gas cartridges are widely used during camping, picnic, and other outdoor activities. Growing F&B and medical industries would provide further impetus to the demand for butane gas cartridges, globally.

Prominent players in the butane gas cartridges market are Ultracare Products, Tae Yang Corporation, Aspire Industries, CEPSA, Do-Well Aerosols, Minh Anh Corp., ENERGAS, Marina Corporation., Ltd., Sejeong Industrial Inc., Calor Gas, and others. The butane gas cartridges market has been segmented as follows:

Butane Gas Cartridges Market: By Application

Medical

Pest Control & Fumigation

Stoves

Food & Beverage

Others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc.)

Butane Gas Cartridges Market: By Region