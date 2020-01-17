Business VoIP Services Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Business VoIP Services Market Growth, Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Size by Regional Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



VoIP functions on broadband networks using packet switched telephone networks (PSTNs), unlike traditional calls on circuit switched networks. PSTNs are more efficient than legacy systems (circuited switched networks), and information can be routed in packets over optimized paths.

VoIP allows IP calls over mobile networks (3G/LTE) or fixed networks, such as wireless hotspots, Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX) networks. VoIP bypasses the originating mobile carrier’s telephony network and allows inexpensive calls on mobiles through the ISP networks. It also offers low-cost international calls, and roaming calls, without the need for extensive infrastructures such as PCs and DSL modems.

A large number of consumers are still apprehensive about the use of voice communication over internet bandwidth on account of data privacy and security concerns. This is anticipated to restrict the adoption of VoIP services. In addition to this senior citizens are not used to voice communication over the internet and find it more comfortable to make use of analog telephone lines for voice communication.

This is expected to limit the growth of the VIP Services Market. In addition to this, senior citizens are also apprehensive about the quality of communication over internet bandwidth and refrain from upgrading themselves to the latest technology and continue to make use of and love telephone lines for voice communication.

This report focuses on the global Business VoIP Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

RingCentral

8×8

Vonage Business

Intermedia

Mitel

Fonality

Citrix

Dialpad

ShoreTel

Microsoft Skype

Nextiva

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business VoIP Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business VoIP Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

