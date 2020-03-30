Business Travel Market Outlook, Industry Analysis 2019 With Airbnb, CWT, American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson And More

Global business travel market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in the travel and tourism industry is the major factor for the growth of this market (Current Year Updated Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Market Definition: Global Business Travel Market

Business travel is the journey which is done for the business or work purposes only. These are usually done to meet the customers, meeting at other company, to visit any worksite, building new partnership, strengthening relations between companies or for the promotion of any product. These days, conference rooms and meeting rooms are there in the hotel itself so that meeting can be held there.

Market Drivers:

Increase in urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Development in the travel and tourism is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

Increase in the advanced technology like video conferencing is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Business Travel Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business travel market are Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group.

Global business travel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business travel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Business Travel Market

By Service Transportation Food & Lodging Recreation Activity

By Industry Government Corporate

By Traveller Group Solo

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, American Express Global business Travel announced the launch of its Business Travel Made offer which will help the companies to easily role out travel management platform.

In March 2016, QuadLabs announced the launch of their new cooperate booking tool for the travel management company and business traveller across the globe so that there will be smooth relationship between the travel houses and their clients.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

