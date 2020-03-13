Business Travel Insurance Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025, a comprehensive research study published by DecisionMarketReports.com

Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization.

At the sametime, it provides risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for accident or illness, including medical evacuation if necessary, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation, and loss of passport & other travel documents.

By top key players, the global Business Travel Insurance Market is segmented into:

Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy)

Allianz (Germany)

Seven Corners (U.S.)

Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)

USI Insurance Services (U.S.)

MH Ross Travel (U.S.)

American International Group (U.S.)

AXA Group (France)

Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK)

Chubb (U.S.)

By Product type, the global Business Travel Insurance Market is segmented into the following:

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

By end users, the global Business Travel Insurance Market is segmented into:

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

The global Business Travel Insurance Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the regional segmentation. The Business Travel Insurance Market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

