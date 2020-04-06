Business Overview: Global Beam Expander Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Beam Expander Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Beam expander are optical devices which are been used for parallel beams in order to reduce or expand its size. On the basis of design, beam expander can be Keplerian or Galilean and on the basis of nature, it can be prismatic or telescopic. Beam expander aids in the conversion of radiation or divergent beam of particles into parallel beams. Beam expander has wide range of application in optical communication equipment including switches, transmitters, modulators, attenuators, circulators, isolators, optical signal processing and others.

Beam Expander Market: Market Dynamics

A major factor driving the demand for beam expander is the expansion of access network and optic transport in the telecom sector supported by increasing application of fiber optics in cable, broadband, and data communication services. Beam expander devices are witnessing an increase in application in verticals such as defense & aerospace, healthcare, telecommunication, energy & utility, industrial applications and others.

Beam Expander Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of application:

Telecommunication

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Industrial Applications

Others

Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of devices:

Optical communication devices

Laser delivery system and processing system

Measurement and testing devices

Light detection and ranging

Remote sensing devices and others

Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of design:

Keplerian

Galilean

Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, beam expander market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of beam expander supported by increasing telecom operation and penetration in the region to provide service to a large population of the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe region.

Technological advancement and rapid expansion of fiber optics segment across the globe provides a new opportunity for the beam expander market. Increasing need of beam expander devices to improve the efficiency of laser processing system is driving the growth of the market. Beam expander application in a varied number of devices including optical communication devices, laser delivery system and processing system, measurement and testing devices, light detection and ranging, remote sensing devices and others will support the growth of beam expander market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the field of beam expander include Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Edmond Optics, Inc. (U.S.), Lumetrics, Inc. (U.S.), Sill Optics GmbH (Germany), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Micro Laser Systems, Inc. (U.S.), American Laser Enterprises LLC (U.S.), and Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.).

