Business Opportunities in Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2024

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Overview

Hot melt adhesives provide a strong, nearly invisible bond and work with everything from foams & fabrics to plastics, wood and light-gauge metals. Rising construction and import-export trade activities estimated to offer major opportunities to the hot melt adhesive market in the next few years. Europe dominated the hot melt adhesive market in terms of revenue in 2015, however, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Volatility in crude oil prices and availability of substitutes hinder the overall growth of the hot melt adhesive.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for hot melt adhesive market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Bn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global hot melt adhesive market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for hot melt adhesive market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the hot melt adhesive market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hot melt adhesive market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the hot melt adhesive market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global hot melt adhesive market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-users. In terms of product type hot melt adhesive is classified as EVA, polyolefin, polyamide, polyurethane, Styrene Block Copolymer and others. While, in terms of end-use hot melt adhesive is classified as packaging, construction, non-woven, book binding & paper binding, furniture, footwear, electronics and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for hot melt adhesive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of hot melt adhesive for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of hot melt adhesive has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons and revenue in US$ Bn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and end-users of hot melt adhesive. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global hot melt adhesives market. Key players in the hot melt adhesive market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, H. B. Fuller Company, Jowat SE, DOW Corning Corporation, Sika AG, Hexcel Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd, Bostik Inc., and Heartland Adhesives LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global hot melt adhesive market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

– Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

– Polyolefins

– APAO

– Metallocene based POE

– Polyamide

– Polyurethanes

– Styrene Block Copolymer

– Others

By End User

– Packaging

– Construction

– Non-woven

– Book Binding & Paper Binding

– Furniture

– Footwear

– Electronics

– Others

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

