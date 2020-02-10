Business Opportunities : Global Market Study on Natural Food Preservatives : Emphasis on Adoption of Clean Label Food Products to Create Lucrative Sales Opportunities To 2028

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market – Scope of the Report

A new report published lends a decade-long prediction of the natural food preservatives market for the period 2018 to 2028. The report consists of historical data of the global natural food preservatives market for the period 2013 to 2017 and the duration of 2018 to 2028 is the forecast period. The market has been analysed on the basis of volume (MT) and revenue (US$ Mn). This extensive study also comprises of several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global natural food preservatives market. It further includes the restraints and drivers impacting the growth of the natural food preservatives market.

This descriptive study on the global natural food preservatives market aims at providing an incisive view on the opportunities and threats prevailing in the market. A competitive dashboard has been incorporated in this report, in the bid to provide detailed information on the key market players, along with their business strategies, product offerings, and total revenue. This analytical study lends a holistic outlook on the natural food preservatives market with the help of market attractiveness.

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market: Segmentation of the Report

In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the natural food preservatives market to the stakeholders, the market has been fragmented depending on the region, end use, form, source, and product type. Depending on the source of natural food preservatives, the market has been divided into minerals, animals, plants, and microbial. Based on the product type, the natural food preservatives market is classified into salts, natural acids, botanical extracts, Rosemary extract, Natamycin, Nisin, and Microbial Derived.

Depending on the form of natural food preservatives, the market is fragmented into granules or powder form and liquid form. On the basis of the end use of natural food preservatives, the market is segmented into sauces and dressings, meat, fish and poultry products, jams and spreads, snacks, juices, plant based, dairy based, beverages, soups, cheese and butter, yogurt and sour cream, dairy products, confectionery, and bakery.

Geographically, the market has been divided into regions such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, and Western America.

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market: Research Methodology

An analysis of the natural food preservatives market has been carried out by obtaining quotes from a number of manufacturers, distributors, and exporters. Based on the primary and secondary sources, key segments of the global natural food preservatives market have been analysed and discussed in this descriptive report.

An incisive view of the modelling approach has been incorporated in this report that sheds light on the existing scenario of food additives, an outlook on the parent market of natural food preservatives, utilization of natural food preservatives in the food products and beverages, and different types of the natural food preservatives. The currency rates have been taken into consideration while analysing the global natural food preservatives market. Secondary sources including Hoovers, Factiva, publications, and annual reports of various companies have been leveraged, in order to provide a precise forecast of the natural food preservation market.

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market: Competitive Landscape

The market study on natural food preservatives offers an insight-rich peek into the competitive landscape of the market. Key players profiled in this report comprise E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Dumoco Co. Ltd., Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organics Technologies), MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Cayman Chemical Company Inc., Siveele B.V., Kalsec Inc., Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Handary S.A., Galactic S.A., BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas, S.L., Naturex SA, Kerry Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Merck KGaA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Shangdong Freda Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Prasan Solutions, ITA FOOD IMPROVERS, and Biosecur Lab.

A detailed analysis of each of these business players has been incorporated in this report. Apart from this, insights into the strategies employed by these companies to expand their businesses and enrich their product portfolio are also discussed in this report.

