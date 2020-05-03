Business Intelligence Platform Market 2019-2025, by SAP, SAS, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Tibco Software, Microstrategy

Business Intelligence Platform provides a framework to businesses for better analysis and calculation of data collected. Increasing data analytics practices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global business intelligence market. Business Intelligence tools help in making better business decisions by evaluating the collected business or corporate data. Business intelligence software gives logical and updated information, helps corporate end users and managers take better decisions and understand complex situations. The main factors boosting the growth of the global business intelligence market are increase in the acceptance of cloud technology, analysis of real time data and rise in installation of internet of devices.

In 2017, the global Business Intelligence Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

On the basis of deployment model, business intelligence is divided into cloud technology and on premise technology. Cloud based business intelligence market will rise due to its features like easy implementation process and cost effectiveness. Increase in value for improving the performance will help in the growth of the market. The main hindering factor in the growth of the global business intelligence market globally is data security.

Business Intelligence market is applicable in healthcare and life sciences, government, entertainment and media, retail, logistics and transportation, BFSI and many more. Healthcare business intelligence market is expected to boost the market due to increase in cost of healthcare and reduce expenditure. BFSI and retail contribute the maximum share on the basis of complex and sophisticated requirements because of the large amount of confidential data.

Growing features of smartphones is anticipated to play a major role in the market over the forecast period. On considering the services, it is divided into managed services and professional services. Increase in the large customer data in several industries such as retail and BFSI has penetrated the market on requirement for storing more data and more space.

The regions involved in the global business intelligence market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is holding the largest share of business intelligence market.

The key players covered in this study

SAP(Germany)

SAS(Sweden)

IBM(US)

Oracle(US)

Microsoft(US)

Tibco Software(US)

Microstrategy(US)

Tableau(US)

Qlik(US)

Pentaho(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Retail

Government

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Others

