Business Intelligence Market Trends, Business Intelligence With Microsoft, SAP, Qlik, Salesforce, Tableau Software, Sisense, IBM, Oracle, SAS, Information Builders, MicroStrategy, Hitachi Vantara, ThoughtSpot And More

Global business intelligence market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

Business intelligence can be defined as the category of technological solutions and services employed by an organization for the analysis of data created through business operations and analysis of information associated with the business structure. It involves the usage of intelligence technologies which handle significant amounts of data which is historic, current and predictive/projected viewpoint which is gathered after the analysis.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business intelligence market are Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.

In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.

Competitive Analysis

Global business intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funds for the installation and integration of this technology in business operations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Variations in structure of industries and regions causing complications in regulations and compliances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Business Intelligence Market

By Component Platform Software Services

Professional Services

System Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Services

Managed Services

By Data Type Structured Data Unstructured Data Semi-Structured Data

By Technology Mobile Cloud Social Others

By Deployment Model On-Demand On-Premises

By Organization Size Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Application

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Fraud Detection & Security Management

Supply Chain Optimization

Network Management & Optimization

Workforce Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Operations Management

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

