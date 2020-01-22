Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Business Intelligence (BI) Market with Involvement Of Technology and Top Companies | IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute and Adobe Systems” to its huge collection of research reports.



Business Intelligence (BI) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Business Intelligence (BI) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Business Intelligence (BI) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2041295

During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.

The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers.

The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems

Attensity Group

Beevolve

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Evolve24

Google

HP

Kapow Software/ Kofax

Lithium Technologies

NetBase Solutions

Radian6/Salesforce

Sysomos

Cision

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2041295

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/