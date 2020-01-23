Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2019: A Systematic Review of Challenges and opportunities

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Business intelligence (BI) platforms enable enterprises to build BI applications by providing capabilities in three categories: analysis, such as online analytical processing (OLAP); information delivery, such as reports and dashboards; and platform integration, such as BI metadata management and a development environment.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Qlik
Tableau
SAS
Sisense
Domo
Looker
GoodData
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
