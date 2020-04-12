Business Continuity Management Planning Solution Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025

Business analytics & enterprise software publishing industry includes development and distribution of customer relationship management (CRM), business analytics, business intelligence (BI), predictive analysis software, collaboration software and other enterprise oriented software solutions. Additionally, it offers training and consulting services related with these softwares. The business analytics & enterprise software publishing market includes publishing activities for business analytics solutions such as predictive analysis software and enterprise software solutions such as enterprise resource planning.
In 2018, the global Business Continuity Management Planning Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23% during 2019-2025.
Business analytics and enterprise software publishing industry has witnessed a steady growth and with technological advancements the market is anticipated to witness a steady growth throughout the forecast period. Owing to this IT companies are majorly focusing on design and development of effective business analytics tools including basic reporting to advanced and complex forecasting and data mining tools. These solutions allow businesses and data analysts to extract future insights from the provided corporate data which when transformed to actions, delivers high levels of profitability and efficiency to the enterprise. Technologically advances in business intelligence and analytics software such as Analytics Pro (by SAS) are driving this market. Small scale businesses look for software, including enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management applications and therefore are potential opportunities for this market.
This report focuses on the global Business Continuity Management Planning Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Continuity Management Planning Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
SAP
Tableau Software
QlikTech International
Tibco Software
MicroStrategy
SAS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Relationship Management
Business Analytics
Business Intelligence
Predictive Analysis Software
Collaboration Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Continuity Management Planning Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Continuity Management Planning Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Continuity Management Planning Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
