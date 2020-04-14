Busbar Market: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Segmentation, By Types, Applications, Products, Global Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunites, Limitations, Challenges, Policies and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Busbar Market to reach USD 21 billion by 2025.

Global Busbar Market valued approximately USD 13 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025 The growth is attributed to rising energy consumption due to increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing focus on energy efficiency, and cost & operational benefits of busbar over cables. the report segments the busbar market based on end-user into commercial, industrial, residential, and utilities. The utilities segment is the largest end-user of the market as it finds a number of applications such as switchgear, motor controls, and transformers, among others. High power busbar is normally used in this sector. Based on the conductor, the market has been segmented into aluminum and copper busbar. The copper busbar segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on power rating into low power (below 125 A), medium power (125 to 800 A), and high power (above 800A). Demand from small buildings, factories, warehouses, subways, and other marine applications will drive the demand for low power busbar during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Busbar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global busbar market during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2025, owing to increasing focus on energy efficiency and rise in energy consumption due to industrialization and urbanization in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Conductor:

Copper

Aluminium

By Power Rating:

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

By End User:

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Siemens Ag, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Legrand S.A., General Electric,

Mersen S.A, Power Products LLC, C & S Electric Company, Promet AG and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Busbar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors