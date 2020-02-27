Burn Bags Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Burn Bags Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Burn bags are sterile plastic bags meant as first aid for burn injuries on hands or feet. A burn bag is equipped with a tape for sealing when a hand or foot is placed inside it. These bags help keep the wound clean and avoid further infection.

Burns, depending upon the cause, can be classified into thermal burns (caused by flame or fire, hot or molten liquid and hot objects), chemical burns (caused by chlorine, bleach, ammonia and strong or harsh cleaners), electrical burns (caused by electric current) and radiation burns (caused by exposure to radiation, e.g. cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy). Burns are estimated to cause over 180,000 deaths globally, majorly occurring in low and middle income countries. Burns often lead to disability and hence, are the leading cause of disability adjusted life years (DALYs).

Burn Bags Market: Dynamics

Significant prevalence of burn injuries, coupled with increasing incidences, is a major driver for the burn bags market. In 2008, approximately 40,000 patients suffering from burn injuries required hospitalization out of 410,000 burn injuries that occurred in the United States. Burn injuries are sudden and require immediate attention and hence, first aid is critical till actual medical attention can be provided. Burn bags can be used as first aid or replacement for dressings in superficial burns. The ease of use of burn bags is often regarded as a primary driver for the burn bags market. In low and middle income countries where medical attention comparatively requires more time, burn bags can play a vital role in managing burn injuries and preventing further infection.

Burn bags are pre-sterile and available in different sizes with tapes attached for closure. Sterile water/saline or burn gel can be added to burn bags for the hydration of wound, which makes them yet more compatible for use. Burn bags are often made of polythene and are transparent and hence, the burn wound can be examined without removing the burn bag. They are easy to carry and hence, can be used by hikers and campers as well for primary burn wound care. Burn bags often have absorbent cuffs designed to absorb excess fluid or moisture from the burn wound. Further, they can be administered by the patients themselves.

On the other hand, burn bags are meant for burns on hands and feet only and hence, cannot be used for burns in other parts of the body, which acts as a restraint for the burn bags market. Awareness regarding burn bags in still limited in developing regions, which makes the burn bags market in these regions less lucrative.

Burn Bags Market: Segmentation

Based on the distribution channel, the burn bags market can be segmented into,

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Increasing prevalence of burn injuries in developing regions is compelling the manufacturers of burn bags to enhance their attempts and mark their product footprint in developing worlds. Innovative types of burn bags are being developed for better burn wound care, e.g. burn bags with absorbent cuffs. By distribution channel, hospital and online pharmacies are expected to be the leading segments in the burn bags market. Attempts to spread awareness about primary wound care with the use of burn bags are being made in low and medium income countries.

Burn Bags Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global burn bags market can be segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, North America is pegged to be the most lucrative market due to the high adoption of burn bags. High awareness regarding the use of burn bags for primary wound care in developed regions such as North America and Europe makes these regions the most lucrative markets. Asia-pacific is regarded as an emerging market, attributing to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China with significant population coupled with high prevalence of burn injuries. Increasing awareness in Asia-Pacific makes it the fastest burn bags market. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be the least lucrative burn bags market, attributing to low adoption.

Key major players in the burn bags market include Cuxson, Gerrard & Co ltd, Ualicare, Steroplast healthcare ltd, Covidien and others.

