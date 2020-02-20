Burial Insurance Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Burial insurance is a very old type of life insurance which is paid out upon death to cover final expenses, such as the cost of a funeral.
According to this study, over the next five years the Burial Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Burial Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Burial Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Burial Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Level Death Benefit
Modified or Graded Death Benefit
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Over 50
Over 60
Over 70
Over 80
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Gerber Life
Foresters
Allianz Life
AIG
American National
Assurity
Transamerica
Americo
Baltimore Life
AAA
State Farm
PIB Holding
Sagicor Life
Mutual Of Omaha
United Home Life
Zurich Insurance
American Continental
Royal Neighbors of America
Fidelity Life
New York Life
Metlife
Prudential
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Burial Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Burial Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Burial Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Burial Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Burial Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Burial Insurance Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Burial Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Burial Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Level Death Benefit
2.2.2 Modified or Graded Death Benefit
2.2.3 Guaranteed Acceptance
2.3 Burial Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Burial Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Burial Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Burial Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Over 50
2.4.2 Over 60
2.4.3 Over 70
2.4.4 Over 80
2.5 Burial Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Burial Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Burial Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Burial Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Burial Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Burial Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Burial Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Burial Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Gerber Life
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Gerber Life Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Gerber Life News
11.2 Foresters
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Foresters Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Foresters News
11.3 Allianz Life
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Allianz Life Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Allianz Life News
11.4 AIG
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 AIG Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AIG News
11.5 American National
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 American National Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 American National News
11.6 Assurity
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Assurity Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Assurity News
11.7 Transamerica
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Transamerica Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Transamerica News
11.8 Americo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Burial Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Americo Burial Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Americo News
……Continued
