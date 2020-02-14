Bundling Film Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2027

Packaging has become a key constituent of modern life due to the ease of transportation, storage and inclination of the consumer towards a wide usage of bags. The rising demand of the packaging products is primarily due to its easy availability. One such product which is growing at a healthy rate is bundling film market, most of the bundling film bags are lay flat or gusseted in nature and are available in different sizes and can also be customized to meet customer precise needs. Customization of bundling film packaging in terms of space, capacity can improve the market globally in the forecast period.

Bundling Film Market- Market Segmentation:

The global bundling film market can be segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, by product type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type bundling film market can be segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), `Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), and Polyamide (PA). On the basis of packaging type bundling film market can be segmented into flexible packaging and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of product type bundling film market can be segmented into bundling stretch film, hybrid bundling stretch film, extended core bundling stretch film, pre stretched bundling stretch film. On the basis of application, bundling film has been segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetic products, industrial goods, commercial goods, and others. On the basis of region, the global bundling film has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Bundling Film Market – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for bundling film market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. One of the major factors contributing towards the growth of bundling film market is the dispensers which offer the ability to control the film tension during the application process, and also it offer a brake that allows users to modify film tension. The lightweight stretch bundling film dispenser offers easy application for users which is another factor fueling the growth in the bundling film market. On the other hand, the restraining factors that are hindering the growth in the bundling film market is the higher initial cost of the plastic materials, dispensers and lack of awareness among consumer. The increasing demand for bundling film products from different industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical can also be a good opportunity for the bundling film market.

Bundling Film Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global bundling film market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global bundling film market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest bundling film market in terms of bundling film, due to the higher rate of exporting products and goods. Apart from this, the wide growth of the plastic bags is expected to further boost the sales of the bundling film market in Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Bundling Film Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the bundling film market are Berry Plastics, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Professional Packaging Systems, Inc., Global-Pak, Plastipak Group, Halsted, Intertape Polymer Group, J&HM Dickson, Jumbo Bag, Langston, LC Packaging, Jinxing Plastic Packaging Branch, Shanghai Lucky Hi-Tech Material International Trade Co., Ltd., Dongguan Yason Pack Co., Ltd., Tongcheng Soma Package Co., Ltd., Qingdao Bothwin International Trade Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, material type, packaging type, by product type, end-use.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

