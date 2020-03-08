Bulk Material Handling Products And Technologies Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2024

Increase in demand for different types of bulk material handling products such as conveyor belts, stackers, reclaimers, and spreaders for process automation across various industries has fueled the growth of the market for Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies. Growing demand for bulk material handling products & technologies in the mining and chemical sectors globally has fuelled the growth of bulk material handling products & technologies market.

Moreover, bulk material handling products and technologies are also used in the agricultural farms for the storage and movement of crops and powder bulk materials. Modernized, automated machineries for handling bulk materials are largely being used in the chemical industry to carefully handle the hazardous chemical wastes.

Furthermore, the need of assembly line in the manufacturing sector is also driving the bulk material handling products and technologies market. In addition, pharmaceutical industry needs bulk material handling products for product containment, feeding reactors and stirrer containers with basic chemicals. Moreover, with the growing need for automation in manufacturing industry, it creates a huge demand for material handling equipment.

In order to carry out the automation process, manufacturers need bulk material handling equipment. Opportunity for bulk material handling product market lies in this sector because the pharmaceutical industry is growing at a constant rate and this would increase the demand for bulk material handling products. The increase in automation in the manufacturing companies is driving the growth of the market; as the bulk material handling equipment is an integral part of the automation process.

Thus, increasing global demand for mining activities and production automation is fueling growth of the bulk material handling products and technologies market. However, high initial cost and low technological penetration are the major restraints in the growth of global bulk material handling products & technologies market.

Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the market has been segmented into powder materials and others. Powder materials are segmented into material feeding systems, weighing systems, conveying systems, and screening systems. Based on end users, the market is segmented into chemical, construction, energy, food & beverages, mining, metals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, plastics among others.

Geographically, the global bulk material handling products and technologies market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). The market for bulk material handling products and technologies has been provided in (USD Billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The report also provides breakdown and assessment of various factors impacting the global bulk material handling products and technologies market growth, which are suitably described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth.

Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the bulk material handling products and technologies market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global bulk material handling products and technologies market, and provides an estimate of growth for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of the market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2016 – 2024 has been also been provided within this report. Furthermore, the report includes the porter’s five forces and value chain analysis. Moreover, patents analysis is also included in the scope of the research.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The companies involved in this market are concentrating on new product innovation through research and development activities along with strategic alliances with other companies for increasing product portfolio is one of the major strategies adopted by the companies. Some of the leading players of the market are ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Metso Corporation (Finland), FLSmidth & Co. (Denmark), TRF Ltd. (India), Tenova S.p.A (Italy), SENET (South Africa), Voith GmbH (Germany) among others.

