Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market: Owing to Rising Use of Electronics Devices

The largely fragmented vendor landscape of the global bulk acoustic devices market had the top four companies accounting for a nearly 50% and small- and medium-sized regional and domestic players holding nearly 50% of the market in 2016, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The top four vendors in the market, namely TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Tai Saw Technology Co. Ltd., and Taiyo Yuden focus on strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, research, and development to strengthen their foothold in the market.

TDK Corporation, the dominant share holder in the global BAW devices market in 2016, has recently established R&D centers in the U.S. and China. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has increased its portfolio of electronic components by acquiring companies such as Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation and RF Monolithics.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global BAW devices market will exhibit a promising 9.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$860.4 mn in 2016 to US1869.6 mn by 2025.

In terms of device type, the market segment of bulk acoustic wave filters is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. The segment had a valuation of nearly US$510.6 mn in 2016 and is expected to remain the most in-demand bulk acoustic wave device type in the next few years as well. The segment is expected to exhibit a promising 9.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The increased demand for BAW filters owing to their vast benefits over the traditional surface acoustic wave filters is attributable to the strong growth prospects of this segment.

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific market is the leading regional market in terms of revenue contribution to the global market and is expected to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period. The thriving consumer electronics and telecommunications industries in the region will provide the needed growth opportunities for BAW devices.