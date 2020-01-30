Built-in Hot-tubs Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Built-in Hot-tubs Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

The built-in hot tub is a unit that can be completely or partially set into the ground or placed on its surface. It must be connected to the water and electrical systems of the house or building. Once installed, it can hardly be moved.

Geographically, USA was the largest market in the world, which took about 52.34% of the global consumption volume in 2015. The UK rank as No.2 by shared 7.55% of global total consumption volume, France shared 7.26%.

The Built-in Hot-tubs market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; the global leading players in this market are Jacuzzi, Masco, Aquavia, Cal Spas and Jaquar which accounts for about 33.8% of total sales value in 2015.

About the difference of product types, there are small hot tubs, medium hot tubs and swim spas in the market. The main type is small hot tubs, which accounts for above 50%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have some new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep slow decrease and the market revenue scale is forecasted to be reduced because of price downturn.

The worldwide market for Built-in Hot-tubs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1670 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Built-in Hot-tubs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jacuzzi

Masco

Aquavia

Cal Spas

Jaquar

Dimension One Spas

Sundance Spas

Bullfrog Spas

Novellini

Mexda

Saratoga

Mona Lisa

Guangzhou J&J

Hoesch Design

Teuco

Wisemaker

Newtaihe

Blue Falls

Peips

ThermoSpas

Glass 1989

Gruppo Treesse

Spa Crest

Diamond Spas

VitrA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Hot Tub

Medium Hot Tub

Large Hot Tub

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

