Buildings Construction Market 2019 Analysis By China State Construction Engineering , D.R. Horton , China Railway Construction , Lennar , Kiewit Building

April 1, 2020
2 Min Read
The building construction market is segmented into Nonresidential Building Construction and Residential Building Construction. Nonresidential Building Construction includes establishments involved in the construction of nonresidential buildings such as airports, assembly plants, cement plants, chemical plants, grain elevators, hospitals, hotels, office buildings, restaurants, schools and shopping malls.

The building construction market is segmented into Nonresidential Building Construction and Residential Building Construction.

The key players covered in this study

  • China State Construction Engineering
  • R. Horton
  • China Railway Construction
  • Lennar
  • Kiewit Building

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Nonresidential Building Construction
  • Residential Building Construction

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Residential Buildings
  • Nonresidential Buildings

Table of contents:

1  Construction  Aggregate  Market  Overview
1.1  Product  Overview  and  Scope  of  Construction  Aggregate
1.2  Construction  Aggregate  Segment  by  Type  (Product  Category)
1.2.1  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Production  and  CAGR  (%)  Comparison  by  Type  (Product  Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Production  Market  Share  by  Type  (Product  Category)  in  2017
1.2.3  Granite
1.2.3  Sand
1.2.5  Gravel
1.2.6  Limestone
1.2.7  Crushed  Rock
Other

1.3  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Segment  by  Application
1.3.1  Construction  Aggregate  Consumption  (Sales)  Comparison  by  Application  (2013-2025)
1.3.2  Highway  Construction
1.3.3  Railway  Construction
1.3.4  Other

1.4  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Market  by  Region  (2013-2025)
1.4.1  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Market  Size  (Value)  and  CAGR  (%)  Comparison  by  Region  (2013-2025)
1.4.2  North  America  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.3  Europe  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.4  China  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.5  Japan  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.6  Southeast  Asia  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)
1.4.7  India  Status  and  Prospect  (2013-2025)

1.5  Global  Market  Size  (Value)  of  Construction  Aggregate  (2013-2025)
1.5.1  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Revenue  Status  and  Outlook  (2013-2025)
1.5.2  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production  Status  and  Outlook  (2013-2025)

2  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Market  Competition  by  Manufacturers
2.1  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.1.1  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.1.2  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Production  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.2  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Revenue  and  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.3  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Average  Price  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
2.4  Manufacturers  Construction  Aggregate  Manufacturing  Base  Distribution,  Sales  Area  and  Product  Type
2.5  Construction  Aggregate  Market  Competitive  Situation  and  Trends
2.5.1  Construction  Aggregate  Market  Concentration  Rate
2.5.2  Construction  Aggregate  Market  Share  of  Top  3  and  Top  5  Manufacturers
2.5.3  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion

3  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue  (Value)  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.1  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity  and  Market  Share  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.2  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Production  and  Market  Share  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.3  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Revenue  (Value)  and  Market  Share  by  Region  (2013-2018)
3.4  Global  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.5  North  America  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.6  Europe  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.7  China  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.8  Japan  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.9  Southeast  Asia  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)
3.10  India  Construction  Aggregate  Capacity,  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2013-2018)

TOC continued…!

