Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) – Focus on Segments HVAC, BEMS and EAC Market Snapshot 2019-2025: Key Players, Types, Applications and Regions

China Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market Outlook 2020 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Buildings are topmost energy consumers accounting for around 41% total primary energy requirement globally. Optimization of energy efficiency has gained utmost importance both from ecological as well as economic perspective. Companies are adopting highly-efficient building automation systems in order to tap into high potential energy saving. Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS) refers to centralized systems that monitor, control, and record the functions of building services systems. It equips users with electronic network of devices which are designed to monitor and control the mechanical, security, lighting and HVAC and humidity control and ventilation systems in the buildings.

Global Building Automation and Control Systems market is driven by growth of construction industry, rise in energy consumption, focus on sustainability and energy efficiency-related legislation. However, the market faces several challenges related to cyber security, reluctance in adoption, dearth of skilled labour and high installation cost involved. The market is characterized by leading trends such as cloud penetration of BACS/BEMS monitoring & management, intelligent HVAC system, dominance of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Air Conditioning, Legacy Upgrades & Integration and adoption of Internet of Things.

The report Global Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS)  Focus on Segments HVAC, BEMS and EAC Market Outlook 2022 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global building automation and control systems market with detailed analysis of major market segments such as Building Energy Management System (BEMS), Electronic Access Control (EAC) and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) markets.

Future forecasts of BACS market overall and across various sub-segments till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the global BACS market include Automated Logic Corporation (United Technologies), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global building automation systems market.

