Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Market Share, Size, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by Regions

The Building-Integrated Photovoltaic market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building-Integrated Photovoltaic.

This report presents the worldwide Building-Integrated Photovoltaic market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

Harsha Abakus Solar

Sapa Group

Wurth Solar

Chengdu Xushuang

Changzhou NESL

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Breakdown Data by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Crystal Silicon

1.4.3 Polycrystalline Silicon

1.4.4 Thin Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Market Size

2.1.1 Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Production 2013-2025

2.2 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Market

2.4 Key Trends for Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

