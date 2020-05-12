Budget Hotel Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Free Sample Report Forecast Report

Budget Hotel Market – 2019

Budget hotel is the lowest category of hotel that provides the rooms and meals at cheap cost. Budget hotel offers the facilities which required to fulfilling basic requirements such as daily room service, telephone, television, air conditioning, mineral water, broadband connection, doctor on call, pick & drop facility etc. Some budget hotels also have a multi cuisine room and mini bar.

With the growing demand for branded budget hotel, players are investing in creating a distinct brand positioning as budget hotel providers are likely to see faster growth compared to generic travel aggregators. As per industry estimates, the inventory in the budget hotel space is expected to grow further with both new and existing players.

In 2018, the global Budget Hotel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Budget Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Budget Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Red Roof Inn

Candlewood Suites

HotelF1

Ibis Budget Hotels

Premier Inn

Travelodge Hotels

Roots

Home Inns and Hotels Management

Holiday Inn Express Hotel

Econo Lodge Hotels

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotel

Serviced Apartments

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Budget Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Business Hotels

1.4.3 Airport Hotels

1.4.4 Suite Hotel

1.4.5 Serviced Apartments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Budget Hotel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Private

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Budget Hotel Market Size

2.2 Budget Hotel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Budget Hotel Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Budget Hotel Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Budget Hotel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Budget Hotel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Budget Hotel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Budget Hotel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Budget Hotel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Budget Hotel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Budget Hotel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Red Roof Inn

12.1.1 Red Roof Inn Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Budget Hotel Introduction

12.1.4 Red Roof Inn Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Red Roof Inn Recent Development

12.2 Candlewood Suites

12.2.1 Candlewood Suites Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Budget Hotel Introduction

12.2.4 Candlewood Suites Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Candlewood Suites Recent Development

12.3 HotelF1

12.3.1 HotelF1 Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Budget Hotel Introduction

12.3.4 HotelF1 Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HotelF1 Recent Development

12.4 Ibis Budget Hotels

12.4.1 Ibis Budget Hotels Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Budget Hotel Introduction

12.4.4 Ibis Budget Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ibis Budget Hotels Recent Development

12.5 Premier Inn

12.5.1 Premier Inn Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Budget Hotel Introduction

12.5.4 Premier Inn Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2014-2019)

Continued …

