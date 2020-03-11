Bubble Tea Market Share, Size, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by Regions

Global Bubble Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Bubble Tea Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Bubble Tea market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bubble Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

According to applications, Bubble Tea is spilt into Kids (<10 years), Teenagers (<25 years) and Adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea for Teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of total amount in 2017. According to types, Bubble Tea is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all products. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017. The global Bubble Tea market is valued at 5370 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

Market size by Product – Original Flavored Bubble Tea Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea Other Flavors

Market size by End User/Applications – Kids (<10 years) Teenagers (<25 years) Adults

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Bubble Tea capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bubble Tea manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

