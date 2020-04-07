Bubble Tea Market 2019-2025, by Lollicup USA, CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time., Boba Box Limited., Sumos Sdn Bhd., Gong Cha USA

Global Bubble Tea Market to reach USD 3864.2 Million by 2025. Global Bubble Tea Market valued approximately USD 1945.6 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. With increasing number of dedicated retails chains and rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated drinks, bubble tea has gained immense popularity across the world in last few years.

Furthermore, availability of bubble tea at lower prices as compared to other similar beverages and health benefits of the various healthy ingredients in tea such as green and black tea base and tapioca is driving the demand for bubble tea globally. However, excess of sugar content in these drinks leading to various concerns health issues and rising trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth

The regional analysis of Global Bubble Tea Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market is dominated by North America region with revenue contribution of 49.24% in 2017. The U.S. and Canada are primarily coffee loving countries; however, the adoption of bubble tea is gaining rapid pace in the region with more consumers being attracted towards the beverage considering its health benefits and customizable quality. Bubble tea has become a mainstream beverage in U.S. and Canada in last few years with several Taiwanese brands such as Gong Cha and Boba Guys targeting the U.S. as a prime region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User

? Kids (<10 years)

? Teenagers (<25 years)

? Adults

By Type:

? Original Bubble tea

? Fruit flavored Bubble tea

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the leading market players include:

Lollicup USA, CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time., Boba Box Limited., Sumos Sdn Bhd., Gong Cha USA, Boba Tea Company, Troika JC. (Qbubble)., Fokus Inc., Kung Fu Tea, Boba Guys Inc, Chatime, ShareTea, Kuaikeli Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Quickly), 8tea5, COCO International Co., Ltd., Vivi Bubble and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

