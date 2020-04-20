Bruxism Management Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Cadila Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Akervall Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG & Others

Bruxism is the continuous jaw muscle movement which involves over grinding and compressing of teeth. Bruxism can lead to several problems such as damaged teeth, jaw disorders, and headaches. Hence bruxism management becomes very important to manage the risk associated with bruxism. Individuals who grind or clench teeth during sleep are more prone to have other disorders related to sleep, such as sleep apnea or snoring. Mild bruxism may not require bruxism management or treatment. But, severe bruxism can lead to other disorders such as headache, jaw disorders, and damaged teeth. The bruxism management focuses to prevent the development of dental wear to reduce grinding teeth sounds, mandibular dysfunction and improve muscle discomfort in the most severe cases. These factors are expected to boost the growth of bruxism management market. However, the main cause of the bruxism is still unknown and may involve multiple factors that are causing bruxism. The factors such lack of a causal treatment, and unawareness of the condition may delay the early treatment and hence, can hamper the growth of bruxism management market.

Bruxism Management: Market Dynamics

Over the past 10 years, bruxism has raised interest in the field of sleep, dental, and neurological research. The bruxism can be seen more prevalent in pediatric patients. It has been observed that most of the patients are unaware of the symptoms. According to the American Sleep Association, bruxism affecting around 10% of adult and 15% of pediatric patients. The rate of bruxism reduces with age. With the increasing prevalence of bruxism, the demand for bruxism management has increased tremendously around the world. This factor act as the main reason to increase the growth of bruxism management market.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9328

Bruxism Management market: Segmentation

The global bruxism management market is segmented by type, treatment type, cause, distribution channel and regions:

Bruxism Management Segmentation by Type Diurnal Bruxism Nocturnal Bruxism

Bruxism Management Segmentation by Treatment Type Drugs Antianxiety Agents Tranquilizers Sedatives Muscle Relaxants Dental Approaches Occlusal Splint Mouth Guard Bruxism Management Segmentation by Cause Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Paralysis Malocclusion Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) Depression Anxiety Others Bruxism Management Segmentation by Distribution Channel Institutional Sales Hospital Dental Clinic Retail Sales Drug Store Retail Store Supermarket Mail Order Pharmacies



Bruxism Management market: Overview

The bruxism can be first recognized by the dentist by observing the damage teeth caused due to grinding or clenching of teeth. The bruxism management includes drug treatment and dental approach. The dental approach of bruxism management includes mouth guards and occlusal splints. Mouth guard is consider to be the first line treatment options prescribe to the patients. However, for severe patents, drug based treatment is prescribe which includes antianxiety agents, muscles relaxant drugs etc.

Bruxism Management market: Region-wise Outlook

The bruxism management market in North America is expected to show the highest revenue growth and to hold the largest market shares in the global bruxism management market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement. Additionally, increasing adoption rate and demand will boost the bruxism management market in this region, followed by Europe. The bruxism management market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the moderate growth due to high negligence rate for bruxism conditions. Whereas, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show stagnant bruxism management market growth due to weak healthcare management for depression and anxiety-related disorders.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9328

Bruxism Management market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global bruxism management market are Eli Lilly and Company, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Akervall Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo International plc, Mayne Pharma and others.