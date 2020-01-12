Browse the growth factor of Global Wood Vinegar Market with SWOT Analysis by 2023

The global wood vinegar market was valued at $3.2 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016-2023.

The key trend witnessed in the global market is poverty alleviation. Wood vinegar can be produced at either small scale or large scale in villages, utilizing local resources and feedstock. Wood vinegar production is helping to reduce poverty in several developing or underdeveloped countries. The global wood vinegar market is at its nascent form.

the agriculture segment dominated the global wood vinegar market during 2013-2015 in terms of value and volume, and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of agriculture application segment in the market is primarily driven by several advantages offered by wood vinegar in agricultural practices, such as root growth stimulation, improved seed germination, increased disease resistance in plants, and soil enrichment.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global wood vinegar market. The major reasons behind the growth of the market in the region are the large base of end-use industries and presence of a large number of local manufacturers in the region.

Among the various manufacturing processes, the slow pyrolysis manufacturing was the prominent process in the global wood vinegar market, during 2013-2015, in terms of value and volume of wood vinegar produced; also expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the global wood vinegar market are Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd., TAGROW CO. LTD., Byron Biochar, Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corporation, NAKASHIMA TRADING CO. LTD., Nettenergy B.V., and Taiko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

GLOBAL WOOD VINEGAR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Manufacturing Process

Fast and Intermediate Pyrolysis

Slow Pyrolysis

Others

By Application

Food

Agriculture

Waste Water Treatment

Animal Husbandry

Wood Tar

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

