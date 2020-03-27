Bronchitis Treatment Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 3.80% Between 2014 and 2020

Global Bronchitis Treatment market – Snapshot

Bronchitis is a respiratory disease that causes inflammation in the airways, also known as bronchi, of the lungs. It leads to irritation and inflammation of the lining of bronchial tubes, which are responsible for carrying air to and from the lungs. Shortness of breath, cough with thick mucus, chest discomfort, wheezing, fatigue, slight fever, and chills are common symptoms of bronchitis. Bronchitis can be either acute or chronic. Acute bronchitis, also known as chest cold, is a temporary inflammation of the bronchial tubes that leads to cough and mucus production and lasts for up to three weeks. On the other hand, chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a long-term, serious condition, which leads to production of cough with thick mucus and lasts for up to three months. The global bronchitis treatment market was worth US$ 3,432.62 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Anti-inflammatory drugs, mucolytics, and bronchodilators are widely utilized for the treatment of bronchitis. Increase in morbidity and mortality associated with bronchitis across the globe is a major factor driving the global bronchitis market. However, stringent regulatory scenario and patent expiry of key drugs restrain the global market.

The global bronchitis treatment market can be segmented based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. Furthermore, in terms of type, the market can be divided into chronic bronchitis and acute bronchitis. The chronic bronchitis segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to high morbidity and mortality rate. Based on drug class, the bronchitis treatment market can be divided into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held significant share of the market in 2017, due to a rise in the sale of over-the-counter bronchitis therapeutics.

