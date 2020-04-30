Bronchitis Treatment Market Projected to Reach US$ 4,719.02 Mn by 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global bronchitis treatment market. Rise in geriatric population, high incidence of bronchitis, and increase in cigarette smoking patient pool are major drivers of the global market.

The global bronchitis treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bronchitis treatment market.

The global bronchitis treatment market has been segmented based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. Furthermore, in terms of type, the market has been divided into chronic bronchitis and acute bronchitis. The chronic bronchitis segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to high morbidity and mortality rate. Based on drug class, the bronchitis treatment market has been classified into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held a significant share of the market in 2017 due to a rise in the sale of over-the-counter bronchitis therapeutics. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global bronchitis treatment market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global bronchitis treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, type portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global bronchitis treatment market are AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Sanofi Aventis, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

The global bronchitis treatment market has been segmented as given below:

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market, by Type Acute Bronchitis Chronic Bronchitis

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market, by Drug Class Antibiotics Anti-inflammatory Drugs Bronchodilators Mucolytics

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



